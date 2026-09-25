Alleged Golders Green knife attacker denies attempted murder

He appeared at the Old Bailey via CVP link on Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

The defendant is due to stand trial at the Old Bailey from March 1, 2027.

The court previously heard that on the day of the incident, the defendant attended the home address of his friend Hussein and attacked him with a knife.

He is accused of then making his way by public transport to the Golders Green area, where he allegedly set about attacking two people.

Deanna Heer KC told the earlier hearing that both victims were “obviously members of the Orthodox Jewish community by the way they were dressed at the time”.

Rand, 34, had been studying at a synagogue on Highfield Avenue when he was attacked by an assailant, allegedly the defendant, who came towards him and stabbed him once in the chest.

Suleiman is then accused of attacking Shine, 76, who was said to have sustained a number of stab wounds which caused him to be taken to hospital.

The court was told that the incident came to an end when another member of the public intervened to try to disarm the defendant and take the knife from him.