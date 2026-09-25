Alleged Golders Green knife attacker denies attempted murder

A man accused of stabbing two Jewish men in the street in Golders Green has denied attempted murder.
Essa Suleiman, 45, allegedly targeted Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, during a knife rampage in north London on Wednesday, April 29.
Before setting off for Golders Green, he also allegedly attacked his friend of 20 years, Ishmail Hussein, at his home in Southwark, south London.
The Somalian-born defendant was charged with three counts of attempted murder and possessing a black-handled knife in a public place.
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