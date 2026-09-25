Become a Member
UK

Alleged Golders Green knife attacker denies attempted murder

Essa Suleiman is accused of stabbing three men, two Orthodox Jews and one Muslim, during a knife rampage in April

September 25, 2026 14:46
GG stabbing.jpg
People stand by a police cordon in Golders Green on April 29, 2026, after two people were stabbed and a suspect arrested (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A man accused of stabbing two Jewish men in the street in Golders Green has denied attempted murder.

Essa Suleiman, 45, allegedly targeted Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, during a knife rampage in north London on Wednesday, April 29.

Before setting off for Golders Green, he also allegedly attacked his friend of 20 years, Ishmail Hussein, at his home in Southwark, south London.

The Somalian-born defendant was charged with three counts of attempted murder and possessing a black-handled knife in a public place.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Golders Green stabbing

Golders Green

Courts

Court and Crime

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper