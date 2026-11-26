Thames Valley Police secured £5.1 million from that pot for a budget that will run until March 2029.

Other police forces around the country are in the process of using their share of the money to build similar Jewish-community facing CPTs.

The Thames Valley team will provide protective security, community engagement, patrols as well as intelligence and investigative capabilities.

It will use a combination of overt and covert tactics, including plain-clothes and high-visibility patrols, crime disruption deployments, reassurance visits and intelligence-led operations to deter criminality, identify suspicious activity and help prevent incidents.

The team was launched on Wednesday at an event at Oxford Jewish Congregation attended by senior police officials, representatives of the Community Security Trust (CST) and community figures.

Speaking to the JC, Inspector Rob Duffy, who was responsible for recruiting and building the CPT in Thames Valley, said it was made up of individuals who, despite most not being Jewish themselves, were all “eager” to volunteer from within the wider police force.

The CPT’s “sole focus” is protecting the Jewish community and preventing harm, he said. “While the team is small, the capability and resources it has access to is substantial, including drone capabilities, intelligence specialists, firearms officers, counterterrorism and enhanced operational support when required, as well as a lot of other assets.”

He said direct collaboration and relationship building with the CST and the community itself – including synagogues, faith leaders and community groups – would be “invaluable”.

“The strength of these relationships will be a defining factor in the success of this programme,” he said. “We want every member of the Jewish community to feel safe, protected, and confident that they can live their lives free from fear.”

Proactive protective operations for Chanukah, he said, are already underway.

Left to right: Inspector Rob Duffy, of Thames Valley Police’s Community Protection Team, Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, CST’s director of operations Daniel Sherman, and Chief Superintendent Mike Loebenberg, regional lead for the Jewish Police Association (Credit: Daniel Ben-David) [Missing Credit]

Sergeant Rachel Kluger, from Berkshire, and who is not Jewish, volunteered to be part of the Thames Valley CPT.

She said: “I come from a background of policing completely different to this, and I felt that when this opportunity came up, I thought it would both challenge me but also provide me with the experience of meeting different people, to make a real difference and make a real contribution.”

She said the role also offered an opportunity to get to know the Jewish community better and understand the specific threats it faces, describing it so far as a “learning experience”.

“Police officers recognise hate and the impact that has on communities, but they don’t have the capacity to know everything,” she said, “and so having this dedicated team gives us that insight. I think that’s what’s different about this, and I think it will prove really important.”

Representing the CST at the launch in Oxford, director of operations, Dan Sherman, said: “What matters today is not simply the launch of a new team, it is the practical difference this new team will make in protecting people, preventing harm, building trust, and helping Jewish people live safely, freely, and confidently as part of the vibrant fabric of Britain.”

That work, he said, “could not be more important or timely”.

Sherman, as well as Duffy, urged members of the Jewish community to not hesitate in reporting suspicious activity or issues of concern.

Dan Sherman, director of operations at CST, walks alongside Police Sergeant Rachel Kluger of the Thames Valley Community Protection Team (Credit: Daniel Ben-David) [Missing Credit]

Sarah Montagu, of the Oxford Jewish Congregation, said: “We at the OJC are so grateful for all the help and support provided by the Community Protection Team. Each member of the team brings expertise and a level of care that is palpable. We deeply appreciate the protection this gives us, and welcome this initiative, which will enable our community to live a Jewish way of life freely - secure in the knowledge that threats will be investigated and potential harm avoided.”

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt said the creation of the team “demonstrates our commitment to standing alongside Jewish communities, listening to their concerns and ensuring they have direct access to specialist support.

“We want communities across the Thames Valley to feel confident that reports of antisemitism will be taken seriously and that we will work closely with our partners to keep people safe and prevent harm wherever possible.”

Anyone wishing to report a hate crime in the area can do so online via the Thames Valley Police website, by calling 101, or by calling 999 in an emergency.