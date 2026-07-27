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Swastika daubed on fridge at university party as Jew-hate surges on campuses

BBC investigation finds students feel antisemitism has become ‘normalised’

July 27, 2026 18:31
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'Up Hamas' scrawled in a toilet at the University of Manchester (Courtesy)

By

Mark Wood

5 min read
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Jewish students have revealed shocking examples of antisemitism sweeping Britain’s universities, including one case where a swastika was scrawled on a fridge at a party.

A BBC investigation found that some students feel antisemitism has now become so "normalised" that they routinely hide signs of their Jewish identity for fear of abuse.

Reports of antisemitic incidents on campuses in the UK rocketed by 400% in one academic year.

There were 53 incidents reported in the 2022-23, compared to 272 in 2023-24, according to the Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitism across the country.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Universities

Jewish students

Students

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