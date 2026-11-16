The Jewish producers of James Bond have commended Robert Pattinson for taking on the role of 007, saying “the character is in great hands”.

The actor, most famous for his roles in The Batman, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and the Twilight saga, was announced as the new Bond today by Amazon MGM Studios, taking over from Daniel Craig.

Craig, who has held the role since 2006’s Casino Royale, was killed off in the last Bond blockbuster, No Time to Die, in 2021, with the search for his successor taking five years.

In a joint statement, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, both of whom are Jewish, said: “James Bond is one of the most beloved, inspiring, iconic, and yet enigmatic characters in literature and movies.