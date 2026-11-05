Scarlett Johansson reveals ‘existential angst’ over upcoming Batman role

“It gave me a lot of existential angst, for some reason,” she said.

“It was very hard to figure out. I don't know why, whether it was just the role or it was just where I am in my life, but it was just hard to crack it. And that's all I can say about it.”

Johansson's involvement was announced in May, when director Matt Reeves welcomed her to the production with a post on X featuring a GIF of her reflection in a car's rear-view mirror from the 2013 science-fiction film Under the Skin.

His accompanying message read: “Next exit, Gotham… Welcome.”

She joined a growing cast that includes, both of whom have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

There has been considerable speculation among fans about whom Johansson might portray. Theories have included Poison Ivy and Gilda Dent, the wife of Harvey Dent, who becomes the villain Two-Face in the Batman universe.

The sequel reunites Pattinson with Reeves, who directed the 2022 film The Batman. That production offered a darker interpretation of the hero, concentrating on Bruce Wayne's early years as Gotham City's masked vigilante.

Reeves has previously suggested that the next instalment will explore a different side of the central character, placing greater emphasis on Wayne's personal life rather than concentrating primarily on his crime-fighting alter ego.

Speaking about his intentions for the sequel last year, Reeves said: “Once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arc.

“But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the centre of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on.”

Reeves temporarily stepped away from the final stages of filming to deal with a family matter, prompting Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh to offer assistance with completing principal photography.

DC Studios confirmed that the two directors would work together to ensure the finished footage remained consistent with Reeves's original vision. Reeves remains involved in the project.

For Johansson, the project marks another major franchise appearance following her lengthy association with Marvel, where she became internationally recognised for playing Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow.

The actress has previously spoken about identifying as Jewish and the importance of her family's history. In an interview with Ynet, she discussed discovering that several of her relatives had been murdered during the Holocaust.

Discussing the film Eleanor the Great, her directorial debut, which centres on an elderly Jewish woman who becomes involved with a Holocaust survivors' support group, she said:

“The film celebrates heritage and the importance of preserving the Jewish people’s stories. That is something I can absolutely relate to because I lost many relatives in the Holocaust.”

Johansson also described her Jewish identity as deeply rooted in her upbringing, telling the publication: “Jewish identity is without a doubt a central part of Eleanor the Great... It is something I felt confident bringing to the screen because it is part of my DNA.”

The Batman Part II is scheduled for release on 18 February 2028.