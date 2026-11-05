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Scarlett Johansson reveals ‘existential angst’ over upcoming Batman role

The star has been cast in an undisclosed role for the superhero film, joining Sebastian Stan and Brian Tyree Henry

November 5, 2026 16:13
ScarJo.jpg
Scarlett Johansson attends the Netflix 'Ray Gunn' Gala Premiere at Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Scarlett Johansson has revealed that her latest Hollywood role left her wrestling with “a lot of existential angst”, after finding it unexpectedly difficult to get to grips with her character in the forthcoming Batman sequel.

The award-winning actress, 41, will appear alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman Part II, but has so far refused to reveal who she will be playing in the highly anticipated DC film.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting another upcoming film, Paper Tiger, Johansson was asked which of her recent projects had proved the greatest challenge: The Batman Part II or The Exorcist: Martyrs.

She singled out the superhero film, explaining that the character had been particularly difficult to understand.

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Topics:

Scarlett Johansson

Film

Jewish film

Jewish celebrities

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