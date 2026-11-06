Rob Rinder goes from judge to judged on new series of Taskmaster

Rob Rinder has been named among the cast of the new series of Taskmaster on Channel 4.

The game show will see Rinder, along with four other famous faces, compete in a series of bizarre challenges, all for the coveted prize of a set of Taskmaster Greg Davies’ Golden Eyebrows.

Previous challenges on the series have included creating stop-motion animations with a potato, painting a picture of a horse while riding it, and racing a mobility scooter around an obstacle course in a car park while blindfolded.

Judged by Davies and his assistant Alex Horne, Rinder will be up against presenter Alison Hammond, musician Chesney Hawkes, Grand Tour host Francis Bourgeois and BBC Chief News Presenter Maryam Moshiri.