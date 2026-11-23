The pair began dating but eventually separated before rekindling their romance around 2016. They became engaged in the summer of 2017 and married in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

Pick is the daughter of the late Israeli music legend Svika Pick, one of the country's most celebrated pop stars, affectionately known as The Maestro.

She initially performed alongside her sister Sharona as part of the Pick Sisters before pursuing a solo career. She has also worked as a model and actress, including an appearance in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

The couple divide their time between Tel Aviv and Hollywood. Tarantino previously told Israeli newspaper Yediot Achronot: “My life here [in Israel] is so wonderful.

“I love the country, and the people are really nice, very nice to me.”

In a 2025 interview with Channel 12, Pick offered a glimpse into their life together during the war.

Asked whether Tarantino had considered returning to Hollywood as Iranian missiles fell on Tel Aviv this year, she replied: “Absolutely not.”

She recalled how he had reassured her about remaining in the country, telling her: “We'll be here.”

Pick also revealed that Tarantino had once made a particularly striking comment about his connection to Israel. “Like if something happens, I'll die as a Zionist,” she recalled him telling her.

She described her husband as a devoted family man, saying: “He's an amazing father, I have to say that. He's warm, family-orientated, huggable, funny, and playful.”

Tarantino has similarly spoken about how much he enjoys the quieter aspects of Israeli life, away from Hollywood's spotlight. In an interview featured in the same Channel 12 report, he described spending time playing with his children, cycling around his neighbourhood and meeting friends.

Following the October 7 attacks, Tarantino visited Israeli military bases in a show of solidarity with IDF soldiers, according to the Times of Israel.

He has also previously described his life in the country as a welcome contrast to the demands of his film career.

Speaking at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025, he summed up the difference between his two homes: “When I'm in America, I'm writing. When I'm in Israel? I'm an abba, which means father.”

“There was a time when he really thought that maybe [fatherhood] wouldn't happen for him, this whole family thing,” Pick told the Jerusalem Post in December 2025. She added that she was happy he had been able to fulfil his ambitions both professionally and personally.

Tarantino, whose celebrated credits include Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds, has won two Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay.