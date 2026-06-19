Perrie Edwards opts for two Israeli-designed wedding dresses for Portuguese ceremony and bash

Pop star Perrie Edwards, who married her long-term partner, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, last weekend, donned not one but two wedding gowns crafted by Israeli designers for the occasion.

Edwards – who was propelled to fame as a member of chart-topping girl band Little Mix after the group won the X Factor in 2011 – tied the knot with Oxlade-Chamberlain in the Portuguese village of Estoi.

There may not have been a chuppah in sight – the couple said “I do” in a Catholic church – but Edwards, 32, told Vogue she selected creations by two different Israeli designers for the big day, before changing into a third dress later in the night.

Perrie Edwards walks back down the aisle with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Photo: @AlexOxChamberlain/Instagram)

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Speaking to the British fashion magazine, Edwards revealed she had chosen a form-skimming lace gown with a pooling train by the Tel-Aviv based Jewish designer Dana Harel for the ceremony.