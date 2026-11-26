The result was combined with votes from viewers at home, which ultimately secured the pair the title ahead of four other finalist couples.

Daniella Karagach attempts to reattach Ezra Frech's prosthetic leg as they perform during the season 35 finale of 'Dancing With The Stars' on November 25, 2026 (YouTube/DWTS) [Missing Credit]

Speaking after lifting the trophy, Frech said: “This is the most special moment of my life.”

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined this experience would be so magical,” he went on, adding that he was “grateful to represent the disabled community”.

Karagach, who secured her second championship, was equally emotional, telling viewers: “I’m just so freaking grateful.”

One of the most memorable moments of the finale came during the couple's freestyle performance, when Frech's prosthetic leg unexpectedly came off in the middle of the routine.

The pair were dancing to Linkin Park's Numb in a performance designed to celebrate disability, inclusion and the possibilities of adaptive sport. Frech began the routine without his prosthetic before attempting to reattach it as the choreography progressed.

However, it came loose again, forcing the pair to improvise in front of the live audience.

During his post-dance interview, Frech joked: “All I remember is my leg coming off and [Karagach] yelling, ‘Put your leg on!’”

Karagach explained the challenge of the moment, saying: “He did a lift on one leg with my whole body!”

Daniella Karagach and Ezra Frech with their trophies after winning season 35 of 'Dancing With The Stars' on November 25, 2026 (YouTube/EntertainmentTonight) [Missing Credit]

Judge Derek Hough told Frech after the performance: “Ezra, you are a hero. This performance will have a ripple effect far beyond this show.”

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli described the routine as a powerful moment that went beyond dance, while Carrie Ann Inaba praised the pair for bringing their purpose and message to the ballroom throughout the competition.

Before the performance, Frech had explained that he wanted his freestyle to be “a celebration of what is possible when you’re different”.

He also told Karagach that taking part in the series had been “one of the most special journeys of my life”.

Born without the lower portion of his left leg, Frech has used a prosthetic leg from infancy.

He first came to international attention as a track and field athlete, winning gold in both the men's 100 metres and T63 high jump at the Paris Paralympics in 2024. He had previously competed at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, aged just 16, making him one of the youngest members of the American team.

Frech was raised in Los Angeles by his father, Clayton, and his mother, Persian Jewish actress Bahar Soomekh, who left Tehran for the US following the Iranian Revolution when she was five years old.

Karagach, 33, was born in Brooklyn to Jewish parents who immigrated from Moldova. She joined Dancing with the Stars as a professional dancer in 2019 and won her first Mirrorball Trophy in 2021 with basketball player Iman Shumpert.

Frech has also worked to improve opportunities for people with disabilities. In 2013, he co-founded Angel City Sports with his father, a non-profit organisation providing sporting opportunities for people with physical disabilities.

Reflecting on his dancing journey, Frech explained how “if one person with a disability feels more confident and holds their head up high because of this show, then I’ve done my job,” he said.