Panellists discussed the rise of anti-Israel documentaries and the barriers that Jewish and Israeli documentaries face.

One of the stars of Spielberg’s documentary was David Cunio. Hamas terrorists kidnapped him and his wife, three-year-old twins, younger brother, and eight other relatives on October 7.

David and his twin brother, Eitan, had played characters previously in a fictional film about a kidnapping.

“He and his brother were the last ones out,” Spielberg told JNS. “This family was torn apart. These two brothers had said they would never separate, so it was a story about humanity. It still got cancelled.”

Jewish and Israeli documentaries face “tremendous challenges,” she said. “We have no option but to fight back.”

“We’ll find our audiences, even though it’s tough right now.”

Roni Aboulafia, chair of the Israeli Documentary Forum, added that Israeli documentary filmmakers have faced a “cultural boycott” in recent years, making it “very difficult” for them to show their work overseas.

“There’s pressure on film festivals, on broadcasters and all kinds of venues to boycott Israeli films, even Israeli films that are critical of Israel,” she said.

Aboulafia said she hopes to form “alternative pathways and mechanisms for our films to get out to the world” and to “get the audience back”.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Bender, who produced Quentin Tarantino’s smash hits Inglourious Basterds and Pulp Fiction, told JNS that the popularity of anti-Israel films reflects the “anti-Jew tsunami” in contemporary culture.

“In general, if you’re a liberal, you attach to antisemitism now, because somehow, the Jews go between being the people who are the underdog and people who are the people that rule everything,” he said. “They go back-and-forth. There’s never one thing or the other.

“Right now we’re the ‘colonisers,’ so anyone who’s a lefty and a liberal thinks that Jews are the colonisers, that Israelis are the colonisers, so they’re going to immediately bash them.”

Bender thinks that there isn’t the “same desire for people to see truth” in pro-Israel films.

“People just want to see stuff that’s anti-Israel,” he told JNS. “It’s a great way to put yourself out there. You get more hits, you get more social media attention.”

He doesn’t consider his four-part television series Red Alert, which is about the October 7 attacks, “particularly pro-Israel.” Instead, he insisted, it shows “what actually happened”.

Jews and Israelis in cultural areas can show people that it’s “OK to be Jewish” and “we’re not so bad,” he went on.

“We just got to keep doing it. They’re flooding the world with all this antisemitic s*** and it’s going to keep going for a while.”

Wendy Sachs, filmmaker and director of October 8 thinks that anti-Israel documentaries, are popular due to a “cult of Gaza”.

“In so many spaces, people have been captured by this ideology,” she told JNS. “They think they’re on the right side of social justice.”

Hearing “over and over and over that Israel is committing genocide” can lead people to believe that the Jewish state doesn’t have a right to exist, she said.

It’s an “uphill battle” to make films like October 8, which probes the rise of Jew-hatred after October 7, and to promote them, because “when all of civil society, globally, believes these lies and the propaganda, the disinformation that’s happening from the other side, it could be hard to present it in the other side of things,” she suggested.

Sachs sees her films as “lifting up the hood and letting people see for themselves,” not “evangelising or being on a soapbox”.

This is how “hearts and minds” can be won, she said.

“We absolutely did make a difference with that film.”