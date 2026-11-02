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Oscar-winning director Michael Mann hospitalised after shooting himself in the leg at LA gun range

The filmmaker's firearm discharged while in its holster, causing what his representatives described as a ‘superficial injury’ to his thigh

November 2, 2026 12:04
Mann.jpg
Michael Mann attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Hollywood director Michael Mann has been treated in hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a gun range in Los Angeles.

The 83-year-old filmmaker, whose credits include the crime classics Heat and Collateral, sustained what his representatives described as a “superficial injury” during the incident on Saturday.

Mann was reportedly practising at The Range LA, a members-only indoor shooting facility in West Los Angeles, when his firearm was unintentionally discharged.

His representatives confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, saying: “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered, resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released.”

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Topics:

Film

Jewish film

Los Angeles

Guns

USA

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