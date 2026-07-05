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Mazel tov! Adam Sandler officiates at Taylor Swift’s wedding

Jewish funnyman tops bill at the showbiz nuptials of the year

July 5, 2026 11:22
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Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift during Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read

Jewish American actor and comedian Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

The BBYO alumnus, who had his bar mitzvah in his parents' basement, qualified as an officiant to marry the couple in front of a reported 1,000 guests.

Sandler’s role was one of the first details of the wedding to emerge, as billionaire singer-songwriter Swift wed American football player Kelce in one of the closest-watched celebrity events of the decade, with details of the nuptials still emerging.

Adam Sandler at the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)Adam Sandler at the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)Getty Images

Among those at the 20,000-seat home of the NBA's New York Knicks were Jewish megastar director Steven Spielberg, writer and actress Lena Dunham, businessman and venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, and musician Jack Antonoff.

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Topics:

Adam Sandler

Taylor Swift

Weddings

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