Become a Member
Showbiz

Marvel producers checked I wasn’t offended to be offered role as devil-like villain, reveals Sacha Baron Cohen

The Ali G creator guest-starred as Mephisto in the TV miniseries Ironheart last year

October 26, 2026 16:32
SBC.jpg
Sacha Baron Cohen attends the premiere of Amazon MGM's "Balls Up" at the Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on April 14, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Sacha Baron Cohen has praised the team behind Marvel’s Ironheart for recognising the history of antisemitic stereotypes linking Jews to the devil before offering him the role of a demonic villain.

The actor, who is Jewish, recalled how the producers and directors of the Disney+ series approached him about playing Mephisto, a supernatural character often compared to Satan, and explicitly acknowledged the potential sensitivity of casting a Jewish performer in the part.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto in Disney+'s 'Ironheart'Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto in Disney+'s 'Ironheart'[Missing Credit]

Speaking during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast at New York’s 92nd Street Y, Baron-Cohen said the conversation left him feeling understood by the filmmakers on the project, whose creative team was predominantly black.

“It was a wonderful meeting when I was offered it,” he said.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Sacha Baron Cohen

Marvel

Comics

Jewish film

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper