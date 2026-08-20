Lisa Kudrow: I wish I had played Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Jewish American princess’ Rachel Green in Friends

Actress Lisa Kudrow, 63, best known for playing the iconic Phoebe Buffay in Friends, has revealed the role she really wanted was the “Jewish American princess” Rachel Green – but that was given to co-star Jennifer Aniston.

In real life, Kudrow is Jewish and Aniston is not, but the latter was selected by casting directors to play the lovestruck character – a decision Kudrow said was “the sweet way of saying, ‘Yeah, you are not the romantic interest’” for Ross Geller, the Jewish character played by David Schwimmer, who is also of the faith in real life.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kudrow said of her original audition: “Idiot that I am, I went, ‘Oh, but you know what? I got to say, Rachel is Jewish. And boy, I love doing a Jewish American princess. I think I could make that really funny’.

“Not even clocking that, ‘Oh no, this is the romantic lead to Ross’. Right? I told my agents, ‘I can do Jewish American Princess and make that really funny’. And so they said, ‘Uh-huh. All right. Well, we’ll tell them [the show’s creators]’.