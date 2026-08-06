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Jewish producer Amy Pascal says new James Bond could be revealed this year

Several actors have been tipped for the role, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson and Sir Idris Elba

August 6, 2026 14:41
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Amy Pascal (Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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The Jewish producer of James Bond has said that the next actor to play the famous agent will likely be announced by the end of the year.

Amy Pascal, who in her own words had a “very Jewish-middle-class" upbringing, told Deadline: “I would say [an announcement by] the end of the year is a good bet.

"We are being really, really methodical. Having worked with Barbara Broccoli at the studio, I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow.

"And it’s got to be something really different that is stirring, exciting and different.”

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