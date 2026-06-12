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Helen Mirren denounces ‘evil forces’ in Israel in wake of ‘Zionist b****’ video

The actor famously portrayed Golda Meir in the 2023 biopic and has previously opposed cultural boycotts of Israel

June 12, 2026 12:34
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Dame Helen Mirren, photographed in 2025, spent time on a kibbutz shortly after the Six Day War (Photo: Getty)

By

Katie Grant

2 min read

Dame Helen Mirren has criticised Israel for “doing wrong” while addressing publicly for the first time how she was subjected to a verbal tirade on a London street by a stranger who branded her an “evil Zionist b****”.

Speaking at a film festival in Sicily, Mirren – who has previously been vocal in her support for the Jewish state and its right to exist – stated that “evil forces are rising everywhere”, including in Israel, and appeared to liken the country’s military actions to the Shoah, decrying “crimes against humanity”.

The actor, 80, who has in the past spoken out against cultural boycotts of Israel and who portrayed Golda Meir in the 2023 biopic of the former Israeli prime minister, was heckled while walking in the city after dark with her husband, film director Taylor Hackford, 81.

Footage of the incident, which occurred in November and recently surfaced online, shows Mirren smiling and asking the man if he is “okay” as he approaches the couple while recording them.

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Topics:

Helen Mirren

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