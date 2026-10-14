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‘Girls’ reboot: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Andrew Rannells to reprise their roles

The new series of ‘Girls’ – which sees Judd Apatow return as executive producer – will explore a new chapter in the characters’ lives

October 14, 2026 12:11
New season of Girls Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Allison Williams and Lena Dunham credit HBO png
Left to right: Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Allison Williams and Lena Dunham as they will appear in the new series of 'Girls' (Photo: HBO)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Lena Dunham is rebooting her acclaimed show, Girls, with all four original stars reuniting for a five-episode revival a decade after the HBO hit ended.

The creator and star announced the news in a mock Zoom call featuring co-stars Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Andrew Rannells, confirming that production is due to begin in 2027. Judd Apatow, who helped bring the original series to HBO in 2012, will also return as executive producer.

The reboot will come ten years after the show's finale aired in 2017, revisiting the lives of Hannah Horvath (played by Dunham), Marnie Michaels (Williams), Jessa Johansson (Kirke), Shoshanna Shapiro (Mamet). Fellow actor Andrew Rannells, who portrayed another major character, Elijah Krantz, will also return. 

There was, however, no mention of Adam Driver – who went on to become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars following his breakout role as Hannah’s on-off boyfriend Adam Sackler in the show.

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