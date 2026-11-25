The so-called 'Nigella effect' has even been credited with helping boost the programme's viewing figures, with its opening episode attracting 7.1 million viewers, beating Strictly Come Dancing's launch, which managed 6.4 million.

(L-R) Paul Hollywood, Nigella Lawson, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond on 'The Great British Bake Off' (YouTube/GBBO) [Missing Credit]

Metro was among the publications particularly impressed by the new addition, saying: “Seldom has there been such an obvious match made in heaven.

“Few could have predicted quite how seismic an impact The Domestic Goddess could have had on a show that may not quite have felt like it was going stale, but was in dire need of a shake-up.”

Praising Lawson’s confidence and natural screen presence, the paper added: “From the opening episode, not only did Nigella feel like the safest pair of hands imaginable, she was so fearlessly herself.”

The Telegraph was equally complimentary, going as far as suggesting that Lawson had “officially” saved Bake Off.

“Who won the 2026 Great British Bake Off? You know the answer already: Nigella Lawson,” its review read.

It went on to describe the developing relationship between the new judging duo, comparing their contrasting personalities to “silk and steel, butterfly and tree trunk.”

The Guardian's Michael Hogan also credited Lawson with revitalising the competition, writing that the “fabled ‘Nigella effect’” has “freshened up a franchise that was beginning to taste distinctly stale”.

He praised her “dazzling full-beam charm”, adding that she had “single-handedly given the show a new lease of life”.

While Hollywood is renowned for his technical knowledge and precision, Lawson was praised for her more descriptive, sensory approach to the judging table, often finding extravagant ways to explain even the simplest flavours.

Her comments have included describing pasties as “plump little pillows” and comparing one contestant's nougatine creation to “a Renaissance sculpture”.

She has also become known for her unapologetic enthusiasm when sampling the bakers' creations.

When Hollywood described a chocolate biscuit as “indulgent and naughty”, Lawson firmly disagreed with the suggestion that food should be treated as something to feel guilty about.

“I don't approve of talking about food as naughty. We need to take our pleasures where we can in life,” she insisted.

(L-R) Paul Hollywood, Nigella Lawson, Alison Hammond, and Noel Fielding on 'The Great British Bake Off' (YouTube/GBBO) [Missing Credit]

The Times praised her ability to combine technical knowledge with star quality, describing her as having risen to the challenge with “all the velvety, pillowy exuberance of a warm jam doughnut rolled in caster sugar”.

However, the publication was keen to point out that Lawson is not solely responsible for the show's enduring appeal.

“Nigella may be queen of the tent, but it is the format which is still king,” its review argued.

Former Bake Off winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Lawson had “produced a step change” in the series.

He also described her as a “nice fit with the ethos of the programme”, praising the way she captured “the vibes of a cake, the feelings, what it makes you think of”.

Lawson's on-screen chemistry with Hollywood has become another highlight of the series, with their playful back-and-forth providing plenty of entertainment.

She regularly poked fun at his meticulous approach, while he provided the more traditional technical assessments of the bakers' efforts.

Despite initial speculation that the pair might struggle to find common ground, their chemistry has proved surprisingly effortless.

The series culminated in a closely fought final between law student Mo Mahir, political economy graduate Moyin Odeniran and hairdresser Tom Whittaker, with Odeniran eventually taking home the coveted title.

Channel 4 has reportedly been pleased with Lawson’s performance and has already signed her up for a second series. Her new deal is said to be worth around £500,000.