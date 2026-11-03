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Claudia Winkleman reveals she almost turned down ‘The Traitors’

The star made the confession after being named Harper’s Bazaar Television Icon of the Year

November 3, 2026 16:10
Winkleman.jpg
Claudia Winkleman attends the BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Claudia Winkleman has revealed that she almost turned down the chance to host BBC primetime sensation The Traitors when it was first pitched to her.

The presenter, who has been named Harper’s Bazaar Television Icon of the Year, says she changed her mind after watching the original Dutch version of the hit show.

Winkleman revealed that she initially turned down the opportunity because she did not want to spend weeks away from her family, before becoming so hooked on the programme that she signed up to host it in the early hours of the morning.

“I’m always in bed at 9pm with my book, but I started watching, and at midnight, I sent [the showrunner] a text saying, ‘I’ll buy my own ticket’,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

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Topics:

Claudia Winkleman

BBC

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