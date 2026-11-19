Introducing the selection, Variety described its search as finding “the perfect fusion of artistry, charisma and popularity that defines true movie stardom”.

Streisand has had a career spanning more than six decades across film, music and theatre. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Jewish comedian Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, sharing the award with Katharine Hepburn in 1969.

She has also become an important figure in Jewish cultural representation through films including Yentl, in which she played a young Jewish woman who disguises herself as a man to pursue religious education in early 20th-century Poland.

Her connection to Judaism has remained an important part of her public identity. In a 1982 interview, she said: “I'm a Jewess through and through, although I'm not religious.”

Streisand also spoke about the importance of supporting Jewish culture, saying: “There isn't enough support for Jewish artists and Jewish culture, so I'd like to support that.”

Her position at number ten places her above several other major Hollywood names, including Clint Eastwood, Cary Grant and Julia Roberts. Marilyn Monroe topped the ranking, followed by Humphrey Bogart and Charlie Chaplin.

Monroe, who converted to Judaism in 1956 ahead of her marriage to playwright Arthur Miller, was ranked number one. Her conversion followed her relationship with Miller and her growing connection to Jewish life.

Elizabeth Taylor, another Hollywood star who converted to Judaism, was placed 24th. She converted in 1959 following the death of her third husband, film producer Mike Todd, and later became a prominent supporter of Israel and Jewish causes.

Other Jewish-born performers featured throughout the ranking include Paul Newman, at number 31, Dustin Hoffman at 42, and Kirk Douglas at 51.

Newman, best known for films including Cool Hand Luke, The Hustler and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, spoke openly about his Jewish background. In an interview recalled in his memoir, he described refusing to conceal his heritage despite being encouraged to adopt a less Jewish-sounding name.

“I never hid my background from anyone,” he explained.

Douglas, born Issur Danielovitch to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents, was ranked 51st, with Spartacus selected as his defining performance.

The actor, who died in 2020 aged 103, became increasingly involved in Jewish religious life later in his career. After surviving a helicopter crash in 1991, he returned to Jewish observance and celebrated a second bar mitzvah at the age of 83.

“I believe in God, I'm happy to be a Jew,” he said in an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The ranking also includes Harrison Ford and Sean Penn, both of whom have Jewish family heritage.