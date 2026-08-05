Votes for 16-year-olds could boost anti-Israel candidates, Burnham warned

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has been warned that allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote at the next general election could lead to a flood of pro-Gaza independent MPs winning seats.
A report produced by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) in May found that, by 2029, Britain will have 49 constituencies in which the Muslim voting population aged 16 and over will be larger than the incumbent MP’s current majority by at least 10,000.
Several MPs within these 49 constituencies are Cabinet ministers and other senior Labour figures, including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, former Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips, and Defence Secretary Wes Streeting.
Whilst the report acknowledges that Muslims do not vote as a single uniform block, the report points to its own ‘Muslim vote’ campaign at the previous election as a ‘factor in the election of four independent MPs’ at the last election.
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