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Union boss demands ‘wages not weapons’ as Gaza campaigners claim victory at Labour conference

Jo Grady said money being used to ‘rain down hell on Gaza’ should be spent on public sector

September 30, 2026 14:27
UCU.jpg
Jo Grady speaks at a Labour conference event on September 29, 2026 (TheJC)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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The University and College Union’s leader has called for a “mass movement” to divert investment from defence towards public services amid intense anti-Israel campaigns.

Jo Grady, general secretary of the UCU, claimed money spent on British defence was being used to “rain down hell on earth in Palestine” as she urged unions to rally behind its “Wages not Weapons” campaign.

It came as Wes Streeting, the defence secretary, challenged Labour’s left over its opposition to higher defence spending.

Meanwhile, a fringe meeting run by the group Friends of al-Aqsa went ahead on Tuesday in Liverpool during the Labour conference despite being removed from the party's official guide after MPs raised concerns.

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Topics:

Labour Party

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