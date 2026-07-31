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Tory chair asks Labour to investigate new solicitor general’s 2010 Hamas meetings

Kevin Hollinrake asks Bridget Phillipson if Andy Slaughter’s trips to Gaza and the West Bank live up to Labour’s ministerial standards

July 31, 2026 17:39
Slaughter Hamas pic.png
Andy Slaugher and Jeremy Corbyn with Hamas officials Muhammad Totah, Ahmed Attoun, and Khaled Abu-Arafah (MEMO, Delegation to the West Bank and Israel, November 2010)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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The Conservative chairman has written to his Labour counterpart, Bridget Phillipson, questioning whether new Solicitor General Andy Slaughter’s meetings with Hamas representatives in 2010 live up to the party’s standards.

Kevin Hollinrake's intervention follows Slaughter’s appointment earlier this month as part of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Slaughter, the MP for Hammersmith and Chiswick, whose new responsibilities include supervising the Crown Prosecution Service and promoting the rule of law, previously went on a controversial visit to Jerusalem with Jeremy Corbyn, where he met senior Hamas leaders.

In November 2010, he travelled to the Palestinian territories on the £927 fact-finding trip, sponsored by Friends of Al-Aqsa and Middle East Monitor, alongside the former Labour leader.

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Topics:

Labour Party

Conservative Party

Jeremy Corbyn

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