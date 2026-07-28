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Dov Forman

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Dov Forman

Opinion

Burnham has decided to throw British Jews under the bus

Labour has run the numbers and deemed us a small enough community to be sacrificed for a much larger and more valuable section of the electorate

July 28, 2026 13:46
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Andy Burnham and Gary Lineker (Photo: X, Goalhanger)
7 min read
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Andy Burnham has been Prime Minister for exactly a week and already a pattern has set in.

It started with his choice of platform. Days before he had even taken office, Burnham declared that Labour had “got it wrong” on Gaza. Then, one of his very first interviews as incoming Prime Minister was with Gary Lineker, posted through Lineker’s own production company. Lineker is the man who left the BBC after sharing a “Zionism” post illustrated with a rat, imagery the Board of Deputies of British Jews called “egregious”, and which the Campaign Against Antisemitism said should have seen him sacked outright. In that interview, Lineker described the war in Gaza as a “genocide”.

Burnham did not push back. The former BBC director of television Danny Cohen called it “very disappointing” that an incoming Prime Minister would choose that platform for one of his first major interviews. He was being generous. It wasn’t disappointing. It was a signal about whose framing of this war Burnham intends to adopt.

Then came Burnham’s appointments. This week Andy Slaughter, Labour MP for Hammersmith for over two decades, was appointed Solicitor General, a role with direct oversight of the Crown Prosecution Service’s prosecutions of terrorism, hate crime and antisemitism. According to the Daily Mail, in 2010 Slaughter posed for photographs with Hamas associates in Ramallah, alongside Jeremy Corbyn, and in 2015 he was alleged to have agreed with the proposition that Israel “fabricates and invents” reasons to kill Palestinians. In 2021 he was accused by the Campaign Against Antisemitism of downplaying anti-Jewish material in Palestinian school textbooks. Last year he opposed legislation to stop councils boycotting Israeli goods. That Burnham looked at that record and still decided Slaughter was the right man to sign off on the prosecution of hate crime tells you exactly the worth of his judgement.

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Andy Burnham

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