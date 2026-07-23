Which Jewish ministers are on Andy Burnham's frontbench?

In the days since, several of the more junior ministers appointed by Starmer have retained their roles, including several Jewish ministers.

Sackman remains as justice minister, though has a new secretary of state in Alex Norris, who replaces the departing Lammy.

Georgia Gould MP. Credit: Parliament TV

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Georgia Gould, elected as the MP for Queen’s Park and Maida Vale in 2024, stays as education minister, serving a new secretary of state in Lucy Powell, who replaces Bridget Phillipson.

Baroness Merron, the former Board of Deputies chief executive, will continue to serve as a minister in the Department of Health and Social Care.

Baroness Gillian Merron

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Baroness Anderson, formerly the parliamentary chair of the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM), and a prominent figure in the fight against antisemitism under Jeremy Corbyn, has been promoted to the role of deputy chief whip in the House of Lords. She also continues to serve as a Northern Ireland minister.

Lord Katz gave his first interview since his ennoblement to the JC (Image: Parliament TV)

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Lord Katz, formerly JLM’s national chair and another key campaigner against antisemitism, continues to serve as a whip in the Lords.

One Jewish MP to depart a ministerial role is Wirral West MP Matthew Patrick, the former Northern Ireland minister, who followed former secretary of state Hilary Benn out the door.

Labour MP Matthew Patrick. Credit: Parliament TV

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Commenting on his departure on social media, Patrick wished success to Chris Bryant, the new secretary of state, and Sarah Owen MP, his successor.

Congratulations to the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, @RhonddaBryant, and new Minister, Sarah Owen.



I wish you every success as you take on the crucial work of supporting, championing and advocating for Northern Ireland. — Matthew Patrick MP (@Matthew_Patrick) July 22, 2026

“I wish you every success as you take on the crucial work of supporting, championing and advocating for Northern Ireland”, he said on X.

Patrick went on to pay tribute to his former boss: “I’ve learned from him the art of diplomacy and decision-making - and all the while, how to do that with grace and humility.”

Tribute was paid to Patrick by Northern Irish Education Minister Paul Givan, who said the Wirral West MP had “made the effort to build relationships, engage, understand the issues and different perspectives”.

He continued on X: “You’re a talented politician and I trust in time new opportunities will arise. For now enjoy some time with your family which I know you cherish.”

Patrick responded with thanks and confirmed that “family time is definitely on the cards”.

Two MPs who represent areas with a substantial number of Jewish voters also kept their frontbench roles.

Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson was retained as a treasury minister and Bury South MP Christian Wakeford continues as a government whip.

The government reshuffle is still ongoing and this piece will be updated to reflect new appointments.