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Which Jewish ministers are on Andy Burnham's frontbench?

Sarah Sackman, Georgia Gould and Baroness Merron are among those to retain their jobs

July 23, 2026 10:46
Copy of SarahSackman-97.jpg
Justice Minister Sarah Sackman, MP for Finchley and Golders Green (Image: Sarah Sackman).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman is among six Jewish parliamentarians to have kept their jobs in Andy Burnham’s new government.

The new prime minister has been appointing his frontbench team since formally assuming office on Monday.

In appointing his cabinet on Monday, Burnham purged several of Starmer’s key allies, including Rachel Reeves, Darren Jones, David Lammy, Steve Reed, and former attorney-general Lord Hermer, who was one of two British Jews to serve in Starmer’s cabinet.

The other, Ed Miliband, was appointed foreign secretary.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Sarah Sackman

Government

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