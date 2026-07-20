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Sir Keir Starmer’s attorney general Lord Hermer out of Andy Burnham’s new government

Rachel Reeves, David Lammy and Steve Reed also among cabinet members heading to the backbenches

July 20, 2026 17:04
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Attorney General Lord Hermer (Image: Getty)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Attorney-general Lord Hermer, one of two Jewish members of Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet, will not serve on Andy Burnham’s front bench.

In a post on social media site BlueSky, Hermer said that serving as attorney-general was “the privilege of my life”.

“I’ve been so lucky to be a part of Keir’s team, as he delivered for the public at home while rebuilding the UK’s reputation abroad, in particular on the rule of law,” he added while thanking his departmental officials.

The first RSY Netzer boger (Jewish Reform youth group member) to be appointed to cabinet, and key ally of Starmer – the two were both barristers at Doughty Street chambers – confirmed that he wouldn’t be serving in Burnham’s government.

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Topics:

Lord Hermer

Andy Burnham

Parliament

Labour Party

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