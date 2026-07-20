Sir Keir Starmer’s attorney general Lord Hermer out of Andy Burnham’s new government

He added: “I will continue to support this Labour government from the backbenches, as it delivers the change this country desperately needs. Andy and his team know they have my utmost support, and I wish them nothing but success.”

In government, the attorney general was often a lightning rod for criticism, with the Conservatives focusing on the fact that he acted for “Isis-bride” Shamima Begum on behalf of civil rights group Liberty.

Earlier on Monday, Burnham was formally confirmed as prime minister after a meeting with King Charles.

New Prime Minister Andy Burnham with his wife Marie-France van Heel outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting King Charles III and accepting his invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Monday July 20, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

In his debut speech outside Downing Street, where he was flanked by supporters, the prime minister said his first priority would be “to end rough sleeping in our country”.

By Monday afternoon, several of Starmer’s leading cabinet members also confirmed that they would not be returning to the new prime minister’s cabinet.

It has been the privilege of my life to serve as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.



The economy today is stronger, fairer and more resilient because of the choices we have taken as a Labour Government over the past two years.



Stability restored, investment delivered and reform… — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) July 20, 2026

These included Rachel Reeves, the chancellor; David Lammy, the deputy prime minister and justice secretary; business secretary Peter Kyle, science secretary Liz Kendall and communities secretary Steve Reed.

In his resignation letter, Reed spoke proudly of his efforts to tackle antisemitism in the Labour Party under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

“I was part of the campaign that fought to save our party and take it back to power against all the odds after our worst-ever election defeat.

"In 2017, I set up a group that played a significant role in exposing and driving out the anti-Jewish racists who'd occupied our party and led it to being found institutionally racist.

"I was proud to be part of the team that then turned the party around under Keir's leadership and took us forward to a landslide election victory”, Reed said in a letter to Burnham which he posted on X, also saying he was “disappointed to be leaving government”.

Loyal Starmer ally Reed also included veiled criticism of the way in which the former prime minister was deposed and Burnham selected as his replacement.

“Keir Starmer showed loyalty to me by appointing me to his Cabinet. I make no apology for returning that loyalty. It's what is expected of functioning teams, and I hope those who did not show loyalty to Keir will now show it to you.”

This is a developing story and will be regularly updated.