Israel sanctions could threaten British security, shadow foreign secretary warns

The shadow foreign secretary, Tom Tugendhat, has warned that plans to sanction Israel over West Bank settlements could put British security at risk, making it harder to prevent terror attacks.
The government is expected to announce measures as early as this week, prompted by Israeli moves to go ahead with the so-called E1 settlement bloc on the West Bank that critics fear would thwart the creation of a contiguous Palestinian state.
But Tugendhat, a security minister in the last Conservative administration, sounded the alarm over the potential impact on Israeli-British co-operation in countering terror here.
“It’s worth remembering that Israel is one of our most important intelligence partners, and has been for many, many years,” he told Sunday Telegraph.
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