Richard Tice claims parliamentary standards probe resulted from ‘antisemitic anti-Israel’ complaint

Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice has claimed that an investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog into his alleged failure to declare a financial interest stems from a complaint from an “antisemitic anti-Israel lobby group”.

The probe was opened by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last Tuesday and relates to rule six in the MPs’ code of conduct.

According to the rule, members must be “open and frank” in declaring “any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its committees”, and in any communications with public office-holders and public officials.

Tice claimed the inquiry was about a complaint by an “anti-Israel lobby group” over whether he should have referenced his register of interests at the start of “a debate on UK democracy and Israeli influence”.