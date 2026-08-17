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Restore Britain donor said the world needs ‘another Hitler’

Miles Routledge allegedly called the Nazi leader a ‘great man’ and said the prospect of a similar figure rising in the near future filled him with ‘joy and hope’

August 17, 2026 11:08
Routledge.png
Miles Routledge in one of his YouTube videos (YouTube/LordMiles)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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A donor to the far-right Restore Britain party said that the world needed “another Hitler” and described the Nazi leader as a “great man”.

Miles Routledge, known by his online moniker Lord Miles, was part of the party’s Cromwell Club, an exclusive group designed “to support the movement’s work [by] funding research, outreach, and strategic campaigns,” membership of which is maintained by a £2,500 annual donation, according to the Telegraph.

Routledge has previously said that the prospect of “another Hitler” rising by 2039 filled him with “joy and hope for the world”.

“Hitler was a great man, God bless him. We need another Hitler,” he wrote on X.

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Topics:

Restore Britain

Hitler

far-right

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