Restore Britain donor said the world needs ‘another Hitler’

He also suggested that Jews are “deceiving us about their true numbers” in order to “cling to that ‘brink of extinction’ myth”.

And he described the phrase “awesome Jew” as an “oxymoron”, comparing it to statements like “loving paedophile” or “peaceful genocide in Gaza”.

Responding to the Telegraph’s article on X, Routledge wrote: “Heil Hitler and such”.

He then shared a screenshot of his comments regarding the phrase “awesome Jew,” adding: “They threw insults but never called me wrong.”

A Restore Britain spokesperson confirmed that the party had received money from Routledge, who rose to prominence on YouTube by travelling to war zones and troubled nations, styling himself as the “last great British explorer”.

However, the party said that his donations have now been refunded, claiming this occurred “weeks and weeks ago”.

The report comes after Restore’s co-founder, Charlie Downes, appeared to suggest that Nigel Farage, leader of rival right-wing party Reform UK, had been “bought” by Jews.

The 25-year-old activist responded to a recent post shared by Farage in which the former Clacton MP, who is contesting the seat again on August 13, said he “could not be bought”.

Commenting on the post, Downes shared an image of Farage at a launch event for the Reform Jewish Alliance (RJA), Reform UK’s Jewish caucus, without offering any explanation of his meaning.

Regarding Routledge, a Restore Britain spokesperson said: “Donations from this individual were refunded weeks and weeks ago.

“He is not a member and has no relationship with the party. Yet another failed hit job from the Daily Telegraph. It is beyond pathetic now.”