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Polanski urges Miliband to block Rosebank oil field to enforce Israel sanctions

The Green leader cited the involvement in the project of an Israeli firm with alleged links to West Bank settlements

October 2, 2026 11:13
Rosebank.jpg
Activists protest against the proposed development of the Rosebank oil field in the North Sea, north-west of Scotland, outside the Liverpool venue of the annual Labour Party conference on September 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Zack Polanski has challenged Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to block the Rosebank oil field, claiming the project could test whether Labour’s sanctions on companies linked to Israeli settlements have any force.

The Green Party leader has written to Miliband demanding clarity over whether Ithaca Energy, which holds a 20 per cent stake in Rosebank, could be affected by the government’s proposed sanctions regime.

Ithaca is controlled by Israeli energy company Delek Group, which Polanski has targeted because of its inclusion on a UN database relating to companies associated with Israeli settlements in the territory.

Delek disputes the listing and says it intends to challenge its inclusion.

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Topics:

Zack Polanski

Ed Miliband

Energy

Israel

West Bank

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