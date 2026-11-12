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Now Sheffield Green reshares post saying to condemn October 7 attack is ‘shameful support for Jews’

Councillor Mustafa Ahmed says he was ‘poorly advised’ to take down message revealed by JC as coalition collapses

November 12, 2026 13:52
Screenshot 2026-11-09 at 13.58.26.png
Councillor Mustafa Ahmed films himself next to a pro-Israel protest outside the Green Party conference in Brighton, where he supported the 'Zionism is racism' motion (Facebook)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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A Green councillor in Sheffield has put back up his post urging Muslims not to condemn the October 7 attack – claiming he was “poorly advised” to take it down after it was exposed by the JC.

Cllr Mustafa Ahmed reposted the Arabic text after revelations about his social media led to the collapse of the city’s Labour-Green administration.

He claimed he had been the victim of a “politically motivated” campaign and stood by his decision to share the words of Palestinian writer Adham Sharkawi.

Originally posted on Facebook days after the attack in October 2023, the Arabic text warned that Muslims who condemned it “will bear the shame of supporting the Jews!”

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Topics:

Green Party

Sheffield

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