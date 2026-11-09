Exclusive: Green councillor said Muslims who condemn October 7 attack ‘bear shame of supporting Jews’

This is despite instructions from the national Labour Party to sever such agreements unless local Green groups disavow the motion which calls for a single Palestinian state by “all available means, including armed struggle”.

The count in Sheffield has been briefly held up as victorious Green Party candidate in Burngreave, Mustafa Ahmed raised the Palestine flag after his vote number was announced and began chanting "free Palestine", my colleague @rose_mason. pic.twitter.com/F28lYpuvr5 — Ralph Blackburn (@RalphBlackburn) May 8, 2026

Ahmed is reportedly among those who pushed for the Greens to stand by the motion despite the ultimatum from Labour and the prime minister, who branded it an “antisemitic” policy.

Last week the Labour council leader Fran Belbin said there is “now a basis on which Labour and the Greens” can continue the controversial coalition.

Mustafa Ahmed serves in Sheffield's Labour-Green council coalition [Missing Credit]

Ahmed was seen alongside the author of the “Zionism is racism” motion Lubna Speitan at a press huddle after it was voted through at the Green Party conference.

Now, the JC has uncovered a Facebook post shared by Ahmed in the days following the Hamas-led massacre, in which the Yemen-born councillor warned his followers: “Don’t be more Jewish than the Jews” and warned them against bearing “the shame of supporting the Jews”.

The Arabic-language post shared by Ahmed said: “Supporting a disbeliever against a Muslim is apostasy. Jerusalem is not a geographical issue; Jerusalem is a matter of faith! Its liberation from this occupier is a promise from God Almighty in Surah Al-Isra.

“This religion will triumph with or without you. You alone will bear the shame of supporting the Jews! And so as not to appear ridiculous, do not belittle what has happened. The occupiers themselves have admitted that what happened was astonishing and shocking. So don't be more Jewish than the Jews!”

Cllr Ahmed warned Muslims that 'supporting a disbeliever' is 'apostasy' and not to 'bear the shame of supporting the Jews' (Facebook) [Missing Credit]

After being contacted by the JC, a Green Party spokesperson said the councillor “has deleted the post and deeply regrets” the post.

The party source explained that the councillor was quoting Palestinian writer, Adham Sharkawi, who was calling for “unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian cause”.

But that was not the only inflammatory post the JC uncovered on Ahmed’s social media.

The Green councillor also posted a video that appeared to celebrate Iranian missile strikes on Israel, sharing footage of destruction accompanied by a song that contains a prayer against Jews.

On June 15, 2025, as Iranian missiles struck Israeli cities during the 12-day war, Ahmed posted scenes of devastation in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas on TikTok.

The video, which featured images of buildings reduced to rubble and streets torn apart by ballistic missiles, was captioned, “Tel Aviv all praise is due to Allah a victory from Allah”.

It included footage of extensive damage in the Israeli city of Rishon Lezion, where hours before two Israelis, Yisrael Aloni, 73, and Yevgenia Blinder, 74, were killed, and destruction at the Weizmann Institute, which was also hit during the Iranian bombardment.

On the soundtrack a prayer can be heard including the line: “O Allah, deal with the criminal Zionists. O Allah, deal with the aggressor Jews.”

Among the images was a picture purporting to show buildings in Tel Aviv engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of smoke rising above the city, but this was AI-generated.

Ahmed shared a TikTok purporting to show Tel Aviv engulfed in flames (TikTok) [Missing Credit]

In another Facebook post, Ahmed reposted a video of a Yemeni child delivering an impassioned sermon about the war in Gaza.

In the clip, first shared in April 2025 by an account whose profile picture features the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades yellow headband, the child asks how Gazans could “not be patient after they saw the fruits of their patience” before declaring that “Gaza is a victory, not a defeat”.

A Green Party spokesperson said: “The Green Party has processes in place to look into views expressed by members that do not to align with Green Party values. Cllr Ahmed has deleted and deeply regrets a 2023 Facebook post which he says does not accurately reflect his views in the English translation.”