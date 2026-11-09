Become a Member
Politics

Exclusive: Green councillor said Muslims who condemn October 7 attack ‘bear shame of supporting Jews’

Mustafa Ahmed in Sheffield was key backer of ‘Zionism is racism’ motion passed at conference earlier this year

November 9, 2026 17:25
Screenshot 2026-11-09 at 13.58.26.png
Councillor Mustafa Ahmed films himself next to a pro-Israel protest outside the Green Party conference in Brighton, where he supported the 'Zionism is racism' motion (Facebook)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A Green Party councillor said Muslims who condemned the October 7 Hamas attack “will bear the shame of supporting the Jews”, the JC can reveal.

Mustafa Ahmed celebrated his election to serve Burngreave ward on Sheffield City Council in May 2026 by waving a Palestinian flag and chanting “free Palestine” following four unsuccessful attempts between 2021 and 2024.

Since his election, Ahmed has been a prominent supporter of the “Zionism is racism” motion, which has sparked a dispute on the city council.

The Labour-led minority council remains in coalition with the Greens.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Green Party

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper