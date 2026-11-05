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Sheffield Labour defies orders to break Green coalition over Zionism is racism motion

Green activists celebrated the ‘victory’ and the Labour group’s ‘capitulation’

November 5, 2026 13:35
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Sheffield Town Hall in England, United Kingdom

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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Sheffield Labour has defied orders from the national party to break its coalition with the Greens over the “Zionism is racism” motion.

The Labour group has vowed to continue its power-sharing agreement despite Sheffield Greens failing to publicly renounce the notorious motion passed at Zack Polanski’s party conference last month.

The decision – a U-turn from the Labour group’s previous position – sets up a potential rift with Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), which ordered 11 Labour council groups, including Sheffield, to end power-sharing deals unless local Greens disavowed the motion.

Sheffield Labour will now have to seek permission from the NEC to continue the power sharing agreement.

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Topics:

Sheffield

Green Party

Labour Party

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