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Labour coalition in Sheffield collapses after JC reveals Green councillor’s damning posts

Mustafa Ahmed had sparked outrage for saying condemnation of October 7 attack is ‘shameful support for Jews’

November 12, 2026 11:23
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Sheffield Town Hall in England, United Kingdom

By

Jane Prinsley,

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
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The Labour coalition with the Greens in Sheffield has collapsed after damning posts by a councillor in Zack Polanski’s party were exposed by the JC.

Last night, Labour leader Fran Belbin said the partnership “must now come to an end”.

Earlier this week the JC revealed Sheffield Green councillor Mustafa Ahmed has said that Muslims who condemn the October 7 attack “bear the shame of supporting the Jews”.

Belbin said in a post on social media yesterday that she had tried to find a way to continue the local government partnership between the two parties.

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Topics:

Sheffield

Green Party

Zionism

Labour Party

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