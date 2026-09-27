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Labour conference avoids ‘divisive’ Gaza debate amid calls for government to label Israel’s actions ‘genocide’

Party members voted to prioritise other topics for discussion, such as housing and knife crime

September 27, 2026 19:07
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Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham addresses a crowd at the annual Labour party conference on September 26, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Image: Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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Labour members have chosen to avoid having a “divisive” debate about the conflict in the Middle East at their party’s annual conference.

Delegates in Liverpool on Sunday were balloted and chose instead to select topics other than the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to discuss during the gathering of activists and trade unionists in Merseyside this week.

Activists instead voted to debate topics including housing, violence against women and girls, buses, knife crime, reindustrialisation, and fairness for older workers.

Influential left-wing groups Momentum and the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy had sought to urge the party to adopt severe anti-Israel measures.

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Topics:

Labour Party

Israel

Gaza

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