Jewish school security on similar level to GCHQ, says Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner would not want her children to experience GCHQ-style security going to school, she has told the JC.

In one of her first conversations with the press since returning to the role of communities secretary, which she held under Sir Keir Starmer before resigning amid media reports regarding her personal tax affairs, Rayner responded to findings in a new report from the J7 group.

The report, which examined acts of violence against the Jewish Diaspora, found that antisemitism has risen at a faster rate year-on-year in the UK compared to the other six nations studied, which account for more than 90 per cent of the Jewish population outside Israel.

Speaking to the JC during a visit to Jewish Care in Golders Green on Wednesday, where Prime Minister Andy Burnham set out his plans to reform the social care system, Rayner said she would not want her children to go to school “worried about their safety just because of their religion, of their ethnicity.”