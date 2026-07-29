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Jewish Care is the ‘gold standard,’ says Andy Burnham at launch of major social care plans

The PM met residents before outlining his ‘big conversation’ on the issue during one of his first public outings

July 29, 2026 12:45
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks to care home residents Dorothea and Doreen during his visit to Jewish Care, July 29, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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The Prime Minister delivered a landmark speech at Jewish Care’s Maurice and Vivienne Wohl Campus as he launched a major new plan to tackle patchy social care provision across the country.

Andy Burnham said Jewish Care meets “the highest standards of care,” and is the “gold standard” service for the community that everyone would want.

He met the charity’s longstanding president Lord Michael Levy, who said it was a “tribute” to Jewish Care and Anglo Jewry that the new PM chose to make such a big speech at their headquarters in Golders Green, north London.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Jewish Care

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