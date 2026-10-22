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Green councillor condemned over ‘irresponsible’ call for people ‘inspired by French protests’ to join ‘anti-austerity’ demo

The local Labour group said Florence Schechter’s remarks were ‘deeply concerning’ given the violence and unrest seen across the Channel

October 22, 2026 14:30
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Councillor Florence Schechter (NLWA)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A Green Party councillor in Hackney has been criticised after encouraging people ‘inspired’ by recent protests in France to attend an upcoming anti-austerity demonstration in London.

Florence Schechter, Hackney Council’s cabinet member for Finance, Resident Services and Digital, promoted a march planned for Tuesday, the day before the government’s autumn Budget announcement.

The demonstration aims to challenge “austerity” and demand action over public spending and its effects on communities.

In a social media post, Schechter, who is Jewish, wrote: “Inspired by the protests in France?

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