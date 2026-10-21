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Jewish leaders urge protection of community sites as London protest planned after French riots

Demonstrators are calling on ‘student and youth organisations, trade union and social movents’ to ‘mobilise’ on November 20

October 21, 2026 15:11
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A line of police officers securing the pro-Palestine protest in London on october 7, 2026 (Image: JC)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Jewish leaders have called for community sites to be protected as 

protesters plan a massive demonstration in London next month following riots in France.

The Board of Deputies says it is “engaging with the UK police and other authorities to ask for action to prevent the disruption seen in France and elsewhere”.

The move comes after a protest movement calling itself Youth International Strike (YIS) urged youth organisations and other groups to “mobilise” in the capital on November 20.

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Topics:

Protests

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