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How anti-Israel protesters justified marching through London on October 7

A police plea for the demonstration to be postponed due to the ‘distress’ it could cause was ignored as 250 took to the streets and dozens wore masks despite a ban on face coverings

October 7, 2026 18:15
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Protesters from the University of London Coalition marching on October 7, 2026 (Image: JC)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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A 250-strong anti-Israel mob defied the pleas of politicians and police and marched through London on the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

Dozens of demonstrators wore masks, ignoring the Metropolitan Police’s ban on face coverings that conceal someone’s identity.

One protester, who didn’t want to be identified, told the JC why he was there. “I am disgusted that our government is supporting [Israel],” he said.

Marching from Holborn to Russell Square, protesters wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestine flags chanted: “We will honour our martyrs”; “From the river to the sea,” and “End the Zionist occupation”.

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Topics:

October 7 anniversary

Protests

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