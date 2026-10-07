How anti-Israel protesters justified marching through London on October 7

Others chanted “Free, free Palestine” and “Free the people, free the land”, with a group at the back of the march holding a banner reading: “Holocaust survivor descendants against Gaza genocide”.

The march took place just a few hours after pro-Palestine protesters targeted the London headquarters of the Board of Deputies in Camden, north London.

They carried placards saying the Board “weaponises antisemitism”, and calling it the “Board of genocide deniers”.

Police arrested five people for inciting racial hatred.

The central London march was organised by a student group called the University of London Coalition. A number of people who were not students joined the protest.

A protester in a pro-Palestine hat marching on October 7, 2026 (Image: JC) [Missing Credit]

When asked why he was marching, the protester who said he was “disgusted” at the UK government’s “support” of Israel, replied: “Because it is my day off; my car is having a service, so I thought, ‘why not?’”

When pushed further about the police warning that marching on the anniversary could cause ‘distress’ to the Jewish community, he said that “many Jewish people support this”.

He also said that despite October 7 being “very tragic”, “thousands of Palestinians have been killed since 1948”.

Another protester also spoke to the JC, saying: “We are here because we are from countries that are occupied by foreign people.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman, who leads Met Operations including public order policing, had urged pro-Palestine supporters planning to march "to please reflect on the impact and distress it will cause on this very significant date, and exercise your right to protest on a different day.”

A small counter protest also formed with people waving Israel flags and playing Boy George’s new October 7 memorial song We Will Dance Again.

One of them asked the JC: “Why would they choose today to march of all days?”, before turning to the protesters and shouting: “How do you sleep at night?

Another counter-protester also shouted at the anti-Israel marchers, saying: “Over a thousand people died on October 7, Jews and Arabs.”

Shielded by umbrellas, the pro-Palestine mob formed a huddle as they moved towards Russell Square, and as well as the usual anti-Israel chants, added: “We don’t talk to the police. We stick together. We keep each other safe.”

Prior to the march, the Met had warned that despite not being able to request the home secretary bans it due to it not reaching a certain threshold, conditions were put in place.

One of these conditions – no face coverings – was clearly broken by a number of protesters.

A line of police officers securing the pro-Palestine protest in London on october 7, 2026 (Image: JC) [Missing Credit]

Dov Forman, the great-grandson of Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert, watched as the anti-Israel protesters marched.

Posting on X, he wrote: “The police imposed a ban on face coverings at today's march.

“I've been here for an hour and have seen dozens of protesters with their faces covered and the police are doing nothing about it.

“What is the point of conditions you won't enforce?

“Do your job @metpoliceuk.”

The Met said: “We appreciate that some will think officers should have taken more robust action against protesters wearing face coverings.

“During the march earlier, officers engaged with a large number of protesters to inform them of an order in place under Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act requiring them to remove face coverings.

“These were removed in response to warnings by officers.

A counter-protester waving a Nova Festival flag on October 7, 2026 (Image: JC) [Missing Credit]

“This ensured officers were best able to manage the demonstration on the ground.”

Two people were arrested at the central London demonstration.

The Met made one arrest “under Section 60AA for failing to remove a face covering when required by an officer.”

A second person was arrested for common assault.

Pro-Palestine rallies led by student societies also took place at Edinburgh and Glasgow universities.

Demonstrators in Glasgow marched behind signs reading “students for Palestine” and “Glory to our Martyrs”