Become a Member
Politics

‘Hugely important’ summit on antisemitism in the workplace to be held by Lord Mann next week

‘We’re hoping that all established Jewish staff networks are represented’, the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism told the JC

October 21, 2026 12:15
Copy of GettyImages-1091813950.jpg
Lord Mann (Image: Getty).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A landmark conference on antisemitism in the workplace will be held next week and attended by senior government ministers.

The summit, organised by Lord Mann, the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, will take place on Tuesday (October 27) in central London and is likely to be attended by senior government ministers from across government, including Angela Rayner, the communities secretary and Jonathan Reynolds, the business secretary.

The conference comes in the aftermath Sir Keir Starmer’s summit on antisemitism in May, held in Downing Street.

Held in the shortly after the terror attack in Golders Green, the then-prime minister Starmer called for a whole-of-society approach to tackling antisemitism, taking aim at universities, charities and the arts to do more in the fight against anti-Jewish racism.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Lord Mann

Antisemitism

Westminster

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper