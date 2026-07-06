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Green politician and GP who praised ‘death to IDF’ chants being investigated by medical regulator

Dr Rebecca Jones, a GP who represents Blackheath ward, claimed she was being targeted ‘because I speak up against apartheid’

July 6, 2026 17:35
jones.jpeg
Dr Rebecca Jones (Image: Green Party)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read

A GP and Green Party councillor in Lewisham who described chants of “death, death to the IDF” as “amazing” is being investigated by the General Medical Council (GMC).

Dr Rebecca Jones, a GP who represents Blackheath ward, confirmed the investigation on her Instagram page.

She claimed she was being targeted by campaign group UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) “because I speak up against apartheid and genocide in Palestine”.

Jones further claimed that the GMC was being “used to censor and silence doctors who speak out against Israel’s genocidal regime”.

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Topics:

Green Party

South London

Antizionism

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