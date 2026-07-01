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Exclusive: Dame Priti Patel slams Green councillor who used a “racist” slur against her

The Labour Party’s chair also attacked the Lewisham councillor who has shared posts comparing Zionism with Nazism

July 1, 2026 18:02
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Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel delivers a speech during the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Central Convention Complex. Picture date: Tuesday October 7, 2025. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read

Dame Priti Patel has accused the Green Party of indulging in “racist identity politics” and blasted a south London councillor who labelled her a “coconut”.

Hau-Yu Tam, who is the Green Party’s cabinet member for “communities, sanctuary and healing” in Lewisham apologised for using the phrase – widely considered to be a racially offensive term meaning “brown on the outside but white on the inside” – to refer to the shadow foreign secretary and David Lammy, the deputy prime minister.

“I genuinely apologise for using the term and to anyone I offended, it was not appropriate”, she said in a post on Instagram.

However, in the same post, she said that her intent was to criticise Lammy and Patel for “assimilation into white supremacy and upholding of colonial systems”.

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Topics:

Green Party

South London

Conservative Party

Labour Party

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