Exclusive: Israeli Jews praying at the Western Wall not unlawful, government tells JC

Israeli Jews praying at the Western Wall or visiting the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem is not considered unlawful, the British government has clarified.

When foreign secretary Ed Miliband unveiled a ban on West Bank settlement goods on Tuesday, he accepted the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) advisory opinion that Israel’s occupation of the entire territory taken from Jordan in 1967 was “unlawful”.

The government’s previous legal position had been that just settlements were illegal – as opposed to Israel’s control of the entire territory east of the Green Line, and parts of Jerusalem – and that the status of the city should be determined as part of a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

The new position could imply that the presence of Israelis by the Western Wall or in the Jewish Quarter is, in the view of the UK government, unlawful.