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Exclusive: Green Party branch praised conspiracy theory that Starmer’s ‘Israeli family hold great power over him’

Worthing Green Party described a comment questioning Starmer’s ‘big part in the supply of arms to Israel’ as ‘incisive’

October 13, 2026 16:34
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Former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer (Image: Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

5 min read
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A Green Party branch praised a conspiracy theory that Sir Keir Starmer was beholden to “his Israeli family” who are “involved in the finances” behind the arms trade, the JC can reveal.

Writing on Facebook, Worthing Green Party described the comment querying Starmer’s links to Israel – which appeared below its own post about Jewish American billionaire Larry Ellison’s funding of the Tony Blair Institute – as an “incisive question”.

Underneath the post by the local Green branch, comments shifted to the Middle East, where Blair previously served as Middle East peace envoy to the Quartet and currently serves on US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.  

One responder said: “Tony Blair is being paid tens of millions to make sure there is peace in the Middle East.....oh how is that going?” They then added: “More than a hundred thousand dead.”

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Topics:

Green Party

Zionism

Sir Keir Starmer

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