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‘Enough is enough, Jewish children deserve to feel safe’, says shadow education secretary

Laura Trott spoke to the JC after her keynote speech to the Conservative Party’s annual conference

October 8, 2026 16:40
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Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott speaks on day three of the Conservative Party Conference on October 06, 2026 in Birmingham (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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The shadow education secretary has demanded urgent action to tackle the “utterly shameful” antisemitism in British schools.

Speaking to the JC after her giving her speech to the Conservative Party’s annual conference on Monday, Laura Trott said: “No Jewish parent in Britain in 2026 should have to choose between sending their child to a mainstream school where they may face antisemitism, or a Jewish school behind high security. That is not the country we should accept.”

She urged the government to “tackle antisemitism at its source” and that the response to rising antisemitism in schools amounted to “test of us as a society.”

Trott continued: “Every parent should be free to send their child to the school of their choice without fear of discrimination or abuse. Jewish children deserve to feel safe, enough is enough.”

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Topics:

Conservative Party

Antisemitism in schools

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