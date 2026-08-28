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Exclusive: Cabinet Office official shared social media post wishing Netanyahu had died instead of Dolly Parton

The post also expressed a similar hope regarding US President Trump and told his supporters to ‘f*** all the way off’

August 28, 2026 14:26
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The entrance to the Cabinet Office in Whitehall (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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A Cabinet Office official is facing an internal investigation after sharing a social media post wishing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had died this week instead of Dolly Parton.

The official, whom the JC is not naming, shared an Instagram story on their private account earlier this week, sharing a post from another user mourning the death of country music legend Parton, who passed away after a “short battle with cancer” on Tuesday.

The post shared by a Cabinet Office official (Supplied)The post shared by a Cabinet Office official (Supplied)[Missing Credit]

The first slide of the post featured an image of young Parton in a bright pink dress, with the caption: “It should have been Netanyahu.”

Other slides featured similar messages, including “Dolly Parton was two years older than Israel when she died” and “it’s a cruel world that Dolly Parton is gone, but Benjamin Netanyahu is still here”.

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Benjamin Netanyahu

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