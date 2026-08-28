Exclusive: Cabinet Office official shared social media post wishing Netanyahu had died instead of Dolly Parton

A Cabinet Office official is facing an internal investigation after sharing a social media post wishing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had died this week instead of Dolly Parton.

The official, whom the JC is not naming, shared an Instagram story on their private account earlier this week, sharing a post from another user mourning the death of country music legend Parton, who passed away after a “short battle with cancer” on Tuesday.

The post shared by a Cabinet Office official (Supplied) [Missing Credit]

The first slide of the post featured an image of young Parton in a bright pink dress, with the caption: “It should have been Netanyahu.”

Other slides featured similar messages, including “Dolly Parton was two years older than Israel when she died” and “it’s a cruel world that Dolly Parton is gone, but Benjamin Netanyahu is still here”.