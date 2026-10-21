Burnham backs national security adviser amid row over wife’s Palestine Action post

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has backed his national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, amid a row over social media posts made by the latter’s wife.

Sarah Helm, a journalist and author whom Powell married in 2007, posted on X last Thursday: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.”

Her post was reviewed by the Metropolitan Police, as Palestine Action is proscribed as a terrorist organisation, but the force said it did not meet the criminal threshold and no further action would be taken.

The Conservatives have since written to Burnham asking him to say if he has confidence in Powell.