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Barnet Council passes motion to twin with Haifa after Hackney severs ties

‘It’s clear that Jewish issues can only be trusted with the Tories’, said councillor Raffy Lachter, who proposed the motion

October 21, 2026 16:14
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An aerial view of Haifa (Getty Images)

By

Ben Conway

3 min read
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Barnet Council has passed a motion to explore a twinning partnership with the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

It comes after Hackney Council decided to cease its own twinning arrangement with Haifa – which had been in place since 1968 – under its new Green leadership.

Yesterday’s motion at the council meeting was put forward by the Conservatives, who all voted in its favour. All Labour councillors abstained from the vote while the lone Green representative opposed it.

Such a partnership between the two cities would explore potential cooperation on best practice in areas including healthcare, education, and interfaith activities.

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Topics:

Barnet Council

Haifa

Barnet

Conservative Party

Green Party

Labour Party

Hackney

Zionism

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