Why we Conservative councillors in Barnet will propose twinning with Haifa

Barnet's Conservative councillors reject Hackney's anticipated decision to terminate its 58-year twinning relationship with the city of Haifa in Israel.
The actions of Hackney's new Green administration are a stain on the reputation of the council. Elected in May with 42 of the council's 57 seats, Hackney's Greens voted in July to end the link in principle.
"You've not spoken to any of the six Jewish councillors about it," Conservative Councillor Simche Steinberger told the chamber. The Board of Deputies, the London Jewish Forum and other Jewish groups went further, accusing the council of predetermining the outcome of its own review.
Then came the letter. Mayor Zoë Garbett's formal notice to Haifa asked for a response by October 7, the third anniversary of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel. It took a backlash before she apologised, calling the choice "a deeply regretful oversight", and moved the date to October 14. By then she had already told Hackney council that Haifa was a "military port city".
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